Kylian Mbappé expressed his relief at ending his wait to score his first LaLiga goal in the 2-0 win over real Madrid about Real Betis.
Mbappe came in for plenty of criticism after failing to find the back of the net in his first three games in Spain’s top flight, but the summer signing finally silenced his critics by scoring twice for Los Blancos in a much-needed win.
“It was a great moment,” Mbappé said. “I was hoping to score in this legendary stadium, which I consider the best in the world. I feel very good here. I’ve said it since I arrived, I’m happy. The fans and everyone at the club have shown me a lot of affection, even when I wasn’t scoring.”
“For some players, three games without scoring might not seem like much, but for me it was a lot. Still, the support from the club and the fans has been incredible. It gives me the confidence to give everything for this club and its crest.”
One of the main criticisms of Mbappe was his ability to work alongside fellow star Vinicius Junior, with many suggesting they could not play together. However, those doubts were put to rest when the Brazilian set up Mbappe for his second goal from the penalty spot.
“We are young and famous, it’s normal that people talk about us,” Mbappé said of his relationship with Vinicius. “The coach says that we both take penalties. I don’t want to force things, that’s not my mentality.”
Mbappe has finally rejected claims that the pressure of becoming Madrid’s next Cristiano Ronaldo has gotten to him.
“I don’t feel any pressure,” he stressed. “I don’t think about Cristiano, with all due respect to him.” “Cristiano is my idol, yes. But no, I don’t want to follow anything. I don’t want that pressure. I want to be Kylian. I only have the pressure of having to adapt to the team.”
