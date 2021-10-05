In an interview with L’Équipe, Kylian Mbappé clarified his bickering with Olivier Giroud before the Euro.

If they may not go on vacation together, Kylian Mbappé and Olivier Giroud have eased their tensions. A few days before the kick-off of the Euro, the second highest scorer in the history of the France team had criticized the star striker of PSG, without naming him, after a friendly meeting against Bulgaria during which he felt he had not been served enough. An episode that provoked the anger of Mbappé, who came to explain himself to the press in the wake. But if, from outside, the general public feed this story, Kylian Mbappé ensures that the page is turned. Better, the prodigy of Bondy even says he is ready to welcome “with open arms” the center forward in the France team, while Giroud was not summoned by Deschamps on the first two gatherings of the season.

“It dragged on, because people let it drag on. I’ll tell you the truth: the same evening, I was enraged, but two days later, I didn’t think about it anymore, explained Kylian Mbappé in L’Équipe. I explained myself with him, I told him what I had to say to him, and then it was over. Of course, it dragged on the level of the press, the people, there was always this shadow above the head of the team, but it was no longer a problem for us. I had a dispute, yes, which spread in the public square because it started in the public square ”

“When it starts in public, it has to end in public, it’s simple. But I have no problem with him, I wish him the best, and I see that he started well with Milan. If he returns to the France team, I will welcome him with open arms. He was very close to breaking Thierry Henry’s record, it would be a shame if he didn’t have the possibility, ”concluded the striker. End of the story.