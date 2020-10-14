The Balkans will today be a pressure cooker that will host the transcendental Croatia-France corresponding to the fourth day of the Group number 3 Nations League (follow the game live on AS.com). Selection of Zlatko Dalić is forced to win so as not to run out of qualifying options, while Deschamps’s men want to continue co-leading the group beside Portugal.

The rivalry between the two teams has increased in recent years. It will be the reissue of the Moscow final in 2018, in which France won 4-2, same result as in the Nations League match played in September at the Stade France. One of the main incentives will be to see how they manage the pressure Luka Modrić and Kylian Mbappé. The midfielder of Real Madrid currently lives one football fullness and the PSG player wants to remove with a stroke of the pen the criticism he has received in his last performances with the national team, especially on Sunday against Portugal.

“We have the opportunity to avenge us of the world champion. In the last two games we lost by the same result (4-2) and we were superior to them in both. I think we will have our options“, he underlined Zlatko Dalić in the preview of the meeting. The Croatian team is on a roll after having beaten Switzerland and Sweden in the two games leading up to today and shaping a system in which Luka Modrić is he biggest beneficiary playing as a midfielder and with three midfielders behind who guard his back.

France, meanwhile, has not finished convincing. Despite having won the World Cup, Deschamps does not escape criticism for not playing offensive football and promoting his best players. In fact, the Sunday tie no goals against Portugal has once again called into question the status of several players in the national team, among them Pogba, who did not play his best game against the Portuguese. He Maksimir stadium will host 10,000 spectators today in a capital game for the future of group 3 of the Nations League. France It’s one of the five countries who has managed to win in Croatian territory since 2000. It was in qualifying for the Eurocup, in a match that ended 0-2 in favor of the Gauls with goals from David Trezeguet and Robert Pirès.