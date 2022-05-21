Mbappé stays at Paris Saint Germain, according to the European press

After intense weeks in the novel of his future, Frenchman Kylian Mbappé would have decided to renew his bond with Paris Saint Germain before arriving at Real Madrid, as everything seemed to indicate.

According to information from the big French media, such as ‘L’Équipe’, ‘Le Parisien’ and ‘RMC’, as well as Spanish newspapers such as ‘Marca’, the attacker would have refused to go to Real Madrid in recent hours and would have preferred renew his contract with PSG, a team he has been playing for since 2017.

The transfer market expert, Fabrizio Romano, also takes the information for granted. However, so far, PSG has not made Mbappé’s renewal official.

the press reports

🚨 Kylian Mbappé will STAY at Paris Saint-Germain. He’s definitely not joining Real Madrid this summer, the final decision has been made and communicated to Florentino Perez. 🤝 #mbappe . More to follow – Kylian stays. #PSG pic.twitter.com/rUkFk8jmao — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 21, 2022

