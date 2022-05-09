The PSG striker, expiring of his contract, was spotted in a restaurant in the capital. The official version speaks of a “purely tourist visit”. In Madrid also Al Khelaifi owner of the Parisian club, but for the Executive of the ECA

It is Pulcinella’s secret, but the arrival in Madrid of Kylian Mbappé cannot fail to make the news, even if many now take for granted the passage of the Frenchman from PSG to Real. The striker, accompanied by the Hakimi brothers, former Inter player Achraf and Nabil, is spending a few relaxing days in the Spanish capital, with the next match of the Ligue 1 champions scheduled for Wednesday. Today he had lunch at the Leña restaurant, and at the exit he was filmed by some local journalists.

deadline – The contract with the Parisians will expire on June 30th and the player seems willing to move to the Blancos. The official version, however, speaks of a purely tourist visit. Although it was reported by France that his family would also be coming for a meeting with Real. The player will still have to give an official response to PSG before the end of the championship, scheduled for May 21 against Metz. See also Chivas will not sign Jürgen Damm due to his high salary

After his mother’s trip to Doha in late April, seen as a desperate attempt by the Qatari property to keep him in Paris, last week the newspaper “Le Parisien” announced an agreement in principle between the club and Mbappé for the renewal of the player for two seasons with option for a third. The figures were staggering: Kylian would have received 50 million euros net per season plus another 100 in signing bonuses. Agreement that, however, he was immediately denied by the player’s mother to the Spaniards of Marca.

also Al Khelaifi – Mbappé’s was not the only unexpected visit Madrid registered on Monday. In addition to the French striker, Nasser Al Khelaifi, owner of PSG, arrived in the Spanish capital in the morning to preside over the meeting of the Executive of the European Club Association (ECA), which, as usual before the Uefa congress, is there to listen the requests of the clubs, especially on the subject of the new Champions League format. Al Khelaifi met some members of the Executive in a downtown hotel, leaving him around noon in a van of the diplomatic corps, according to Marca. Al Khelaifi did not meet Mbappè but immediately went to the Wanda Metropolitano for the ECA meeting. See also Arsenal, hard punch with Aubameyang: Arteta does not call him again and the club removes his captain's armband!

May 9 – 5:54 pm

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Mbappé #spotted #Madrid #tourism #signing #Real #sight