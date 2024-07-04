In his second press conference, this time at Hamburg’s Volsparkstadion, Kylian Mbappé once again expressed his rejection of the French far right and once again called for a massive vote in the second round of the French legislative elections. “I think that more than ever we need to go out and vote. This is really urgent. We cannot leave our country in the hands of these people,” he said, referring to a possible victory for National Rally (RN), the party chaired by Marine Le Pen, whose candidate, Jordan Bardella, won in the first round of the election. “It is really urgent. We have seen the results, it is catastrophic,” warned the captain of the French national team.

Mbappé called for support for the cordon sanitaire that the left and the moderate right are trying to create in order to prevent the triumph of ultra-nationalism represented by RN. “We really hope that this will change and that everyone will mobilize to vote for the good side,” Mbappé hoped.

More information

Politics has entered the French national team, which will face Portugal in the quarter-finals of the European Championship on Friday. Since arriving in Germany, Mbappé, Marcus Thuram, Jules Koundé, Ousmane Dembélé and Aurélien Tchoumameni have expressed their concern about the possibility of Le Pen’s party taking over the legislative power. They all ignored the French federation’s attempt to maintain neutrality. On Thursday, Mbappé even responded with grace to a joke from a journalist who could not be located in the press room. “Kylian, here, to your far left,” the reporter told him. “Fortunately, you are not on the other side,” Mbappé replied, and there was general laughter.

