l Frenchman Kylian Mbappé signed the contract that links him to the white team on Tuesday for the next five seasons, with Florentino Pérez, the club’s president, at his side.

Mbappé went to the Ciudad Deportiva, where he had already been in 2012, at the age of 14, when during his visit to the facilities he took a photo with the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo.

This Tuesday, 12 years later, Mbappé returned as a first-team player. And to seal the deal, he carried out the formal signing ceremony alongside Florentino Pérez, who acted as the Frenchman’s host.

The ceremony took place in the signing room of the Sports City, where Florentino and Mbappé smiled and shook hands, They signed the contract and the Frenchman posed for the first time wearing the white team’s shirt with the number ‘9’ on the back.

In addition, the president of Real Madrid gave Mbappé a replica of the Santiago Bernabéu stadiumwhich will be its new home from this season.

An event for which Real Madrid placed a catwalk leading to the main stage where Mbappé will say his first words to the fans who will fill the Bernabéu.

A stage where, in addition to a giant screen, the 15 Champions League titles that are displayed in Real Madrid’s display cases were displayed.

Florentino Pérez: ‘Mbappé fulfills the dream of his life’



Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez said in his welcome speech to Frenchman Kylian Mbappé that he has “fulfilled his lifelong dream” by signing for the white team.

“Zidane, 12 years ago you invited a child to Real Madrid City who is today the protagonist of this event. The time has come to welcome an exceptional player who is coming to help us continue winning. A player who is fulfilling his lifelong dream. We welcome Kylian Mbappe,” he said.

