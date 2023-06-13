And Agence France-Presse learned from this source, confirming news to the newspaper “L’Equipe” that Paris Saint-Germain does not intend to let his 24-year-old striker leave in a free deal at the end of his contract in 2024, which opens the door to a transfer this summer if negotiations fail between the two parties by July 31 next.

And Mbappe had confirmed, at the beginning of this month, again, that he would stay with the Paris club, for an additional season, after the conclusion of the French League competitions.

The French player won the award for best player in the French League for the fourth consecutive season, and has been the top scorer in the league at the end of every season since signing a permanent contract with Saint-Germain in 2018, and won the Golden Boot equally with Wissam Ben Yedder of Monaco in the 2019-2020 season.