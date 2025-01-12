soccer super cup
The Frenchman was the most outstanding white player and remembered his best version
Multiple factors influenced Real Madrid’s debacle, a Super Cup final to forget against the worst enemy, a well-deserved win, drama in football for so many white fans who only saw one light: Mbappé shone like a star in the midst of the darkness.
Laminate…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Mbappé #shines #Madrid #disaster
Leave a Reply