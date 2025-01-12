

01/12/2025



Updated at 10:41 p.m.





Multiple factors influenced Real Madrid’s debacle, a Super Cup final to forget against the worst enemy, a well-deserved win, drama in football for so many white fans who only saw one light: Mbappé shone like a star in the midst of the darkness.

Laminate…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only