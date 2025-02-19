It was hardly necessary to prove that Manchester City was taken by melancholy this season. And if it does, it was delivered on Tuesday evening: in the Spanish capital, on the fiefdom of the Spanish record champion Real Madrid. Pep Guardiola’s team suffered a 1-3 defeat with which England’s master was still well served. The undisputed hero of the game was the Frenchman Kylian Mbappé, who screwed his goal balance from the last 18 games with his triple pack to 18 goals. He was adopted with ovation at the 78th minute. And can now look forward to a round of 16 with the local rival Atlético Madrid or Bayer Leverkusen.