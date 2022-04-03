In a match in which Lionel Messi scored and Neymar scored twice, the attacking three produced a remarkable performance, in contrast to what happened in the disappointing 3-0 defeat in Monaco last month.

Paris Saint-Germain raised its tally to 68 points from 30 matches, 12 points ahead of second-placed Olympique de Marseille, who beat struggling St Etienne 4-2 earlier on Sunday.

Lorient, whose only goal was scored by Terim Movi to make it 2-1 in the second half, remained in 16th place with 28 points.

And Paris Saint-Germain needed only 12 minutes to advance after the cooperation of Messi, Neymar and Mbappe.

The France striker received the ball from Messi and prepared it for Neymar, who scored from inside the penalty area.

Mbappe doubled his team’s lead in the 28th minute with a low shot in the near corner after a pass from Idrissa Ji.

Messi almost added the third goal for Paris Saint-Germain, but the ball passed outside the field.

Movi revived Lorient’s hopes in the second half when he took advantage of a faulty pass from Ashraf Hakimi to put the ball past Gianluca Donnarumma.

But Mbappe took charge and restored Paris Saint-Germain’s two-goal advantage with a shot from outside the penalty area.

Paris Saint-Germain fans cheered for Mbappe, who ran towards the goal and exchanged a pass with Ji, before passing it to Messi to score.

Mbappe made another goal with a perfect pass to Neymar, who concluded the five in the last minute.