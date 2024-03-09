Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Frenchman Kylian Mbappe, Paris Saint-Germain's top scorer, spoke about his ambitions with the team in the European Champions League, and said that the team's qualification to the round of 16 of the tournament made him very happy, because it happened after two years of failing to qualify for this round, and because it was a well-deserved qualification in which the team did well. He succeeded in defeating his Spanish rival, Real Sociedad, in the round of 16, in the first leg, 2-0, and in the return, 2-1.

Mbappe took the opportunity of his speech on the club's YouTube channel to say that his main goal this season is to win the most important European Championship title and raise its big-eared cup.

Saint-Germain owes credit to its star, the world champion who won the World Cup in Russia 2018, for qualifying to the round of 16 in the tournament, after Mbappe succeeded in scoring 3 of the four goals the team scored in the two-legged matches, one in the first, and two in the second.

The top scorer in the last World Cup in 2022 said: We were fully aware that it was very important for us, the club and its fans to qualify for the round of 16, to be among the best 8 clubs in Europe, and this gives us a strong and great morale boost, to continue the journey as far as possible.

He added: Our team still aspires to a lot in the tournament, and I feel that it is close to the Parisian this season, and we have a feeling that we can do something special this time, and we will see what happens, and we are awaiting the draw for the quarter-finals next Friday, and the most important thing is to remain focused on What we should do.

The draw for the tournament had placed Saint-Germain in a group that football experts called the “Group of Death,” which included Germany’s Borussia Dortmund, Italy’s AC Milan, and England’s Newcastle. The German team topped it with 11 points, and Saint-Germain came in second place, on goal difference from Milan, after… They each got 8 points, while Newcastle is at the bottom of the standings with only 5 points.

The “Parisian” qualified with great difficulty, after winning only two matches, losing two matches, and drawing two matches.