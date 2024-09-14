Kylian Mbappe scores against Real Sociedad, his fourth goal in six games

Real Madrid’s French striker Kylian Mbappe scored a goal against Real Sociedad, his fourth goal in six matches, Lenta.ru’s correspondent reports.

The forward converted a penalty in the 75th minute of the match. Madrid won 2-0, another goal was scored against Sociedad by Vinicius Junior, who scored from the penalty spot in the 58th minute.

Thus, Mbappe scored three goals in the Spanish championship. The Frenchman scored another goal in the UEFA Super Cup game against the Italian Atalanta on August 14. Real won, and Mbappe won his first trophy as part of the Whites.

Mbappe announced his move to Real Madrid on June 3. The forward was officially presented on July 16. It was noted that the forward would receive 150 million euros as a signing bonus and would earn 15 million euros per year. Before that, he played for Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco at club level.