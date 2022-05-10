Kylian Mbappé was in Madrid this Monday with Achraf and Ramos as hosts. In the midst of a storm of rumors about his possible arrival at Real Madrid. The French striker decided to travel to the Spanish capital to spend a few hours with the two ex-Madridistas. He established his ‘headquarters’ at the Eurostars Hotel. Once in the capital of Spain had lunch at Leña Restaurant with Achraf to later return to the hotel. After resting in his suite, in the middle of the afternoon she went to Sergio Ramos’ home. At that moment, Nasser Al Khelaifi was already presiding over the ECA gala dinner at the Amazon Restaurant. Upon his arrival, he answered the question of whether Mbappé would sign for Madrid with a brief “What question is that!”.

Curiously, Mbappé had reserved a table in the same restaurant. Around 11:20 p.m. The PSG president left the restaurant without Mbappé making an appearance. The striker ended up having dinner at Sergio Ramos’ house with the company in addition to Keylor Navas. Yes indeed, The Frenchman toured different fashion venues before deciding which of them he spent the end of the party in.