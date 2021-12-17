Real Madrid are solidly leading LaLiga and aim to carry out an aggressive transfer campaign. It is warned here and also outside our borders. About all this Steve McManaman, a former white player and also Liverpool legend, has been asked in an interview in HorseRacing. For him, Real Madrid is experiencing “a new dawn” that will be re-founded with the signings and the new Bernabéu.

Real Madrid and the Champions League options: “I still feel that the English teams and Bayern Munich are the teams most likely to win the Champions League this season. Real Madrid have done very well considering that they only brought in David Alaba in the summer. Karim Benzema has been brilliant, while Vinícius Jr. has really improved a lot from last year. But La Liga is weaker than it has been for a long time. Atlético de Madrid struggled in their Champions League group and qualified in their last game and Barcelona has fallen so much that it is actually quite sad to see it. This year’s title race has just been opened for Real Madrid and with the experience that Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Karim Benzema and David Alaba possess They can win the Spanish league with everyone fit and well. However, you saw what happened in the semifinals last season against Chelsea. “

Return of Cristiano and arrival of more stars: “It’s not impossible. Nothing is impossible when talking about Real Madrid. They haven’t spent a lot of money in recent times, so now they have a full trunk to spend. They’ve been renovating the stadium and then of course COVID happened. , so Real have been preparing for an aggressive market, as most teams have. Barcelona may be struggling, but Real Madrid are thriving. They have money and there is a good chance that Kylian Mbappé and Antonio Rüdiger arrive for free. They also sound like they are interested in Erling Haaland, who they can bring in too if they want. The renovation of the Bernabéu almost symbolizes a new dawn at Real Madrid. There are many attractions for players to want to go to Real Madrid. They have the funds to fight with other teams and if Mbappé goes there, it seems even more attractive for other players. Cristiano could come back, but I think he will have one more year at Manchester United and then we’ll see. s “.

Lewandowski and Madrid: “It has never been possible to get him out of Bayern Munich. I’m sure he would have loved to play for Real Madrid a while ago, but he has always been a great Bayern player and they appreciate him. They have always asked a lot of money for him, and with right, since he is the best number nine in the world. “

Salah and a possible departure from Liverpool: “Yeah, I’d be surprised if Mo left. I think he wants to stay. Liverpool want him to stay. I think they’ve had discussions and the agent is more than happy for him to stay, and it’s about how much he wants. I have no idea what how much is that, but I don’t think it’s unreasonable. He has 18 months left on his contract. If it isn’t done or if the indication is that it won’t be done, it is very possible that he will leave. Personally, I think he will stay, but it would be terrible for Liverpool fans watch him go next year. “

The future of Barcelona: “Gavi is only 17 years old and, to be honest, I feel sorry for many of the Barcelona boys. The name of Barcelona and the club has been put on his shoulders. And if the Gavi, Pedri, Nico González, Ronald Araújo … They are or are not good enough for Barcelona has yet to be seen, but the truth is that they are in a team with difficulties. It is difficult for young people of 17, 18 years to be in a team like Barcelona and move forward. They have fallen. A lot. But right now, you just can’t tell how good those guys are. “