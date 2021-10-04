In an exclusive interview with French radio station RMC, star Kylian Mbappe revealed for the first time that he had already asked to leave Paris Saint-Germain last summer.

Mbappe’s statement confirms the news that linked him to a move to Real Madrid last summer, before the deal failed at the last moments, despite Mbappe’s refusal to renew his contract with Paris Saint-Germain repeatedly.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Mbappe confirmed in the interview that will be broadcast on Tuesday: “I asked to move last July because I did not want to renew with Paris Saint-Germain.”

He added, “I wanted the club to get a huge amount for my transfer so that it could sign a high-quality player. I wanted a respectable agreement between us. I assured them that if they didn’t want me to leave, I would stay at the club this season.”

Attack on Saint-Germain

In the statements, Mbappe attacked the “actions” of his French club: “Personally, I did not like the statements of Saint-Germain officials that I asked to leave late in August because they were false, and made me feel like a thief. I told them early that I wanted to leave, at the end of July.”

Some officials in Paris Saint-Germain accused Mbappe of having informed the club of his intention to leave in the last week of the transfers, which scattered the club’s papers and did not give him enough time to search for alternatives.

Mbappe also indicated that he “did not reject 7 offers to renew the contract” with Paris Saint-Germain, as is circulating, as he is happy in Paris.