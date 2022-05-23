Kylian Mbappé assured this Monday that his decision to renew with Paris Saint Germain was made “last week” and that responds to his desire to “continue in France” convinced that in that club he can continue winning titles.

‘I am from France’

In a massive press conference, the player assured that he barely talked about money with the club and that he received guarantees of a new sports project, with which he is convinced of being able to win more titles.

“I am from France, a country where I want to live, grow old, settle at the end of my career, there was a sentimental side”indicated the player in his first appearance before the media after his renewal.

Mbappé acknowledged that last summer he had decided to sign for Real Madrid, because “he was convinced that it was the best”, but now “the context has changed”, both “in sports and in private”.

“The PSG project has changed, the club wants to change things and I have considered that my story here is not over, that there are still chapters that I can write”he claimed.

Mbappé added that, despite the sporting guarantees he has received, his role at the club will not go beyond that of a player and he did not even claim the captain’s armband, which, he said, the Brazilian Marquinhos wears well.

Mbappé stated that he made the decision last week, but that the club asked him to keep it a secret until Saturday, so he did not even tell his teammates, who found out in the locker room shortly before the league match against Metz last Saturday. But he pointed out that before he called the president of Real Madrid, Florentino Pérez, to inform him of his decision: “I have a lot of respect for him and for the club. They have tried to make me happy, to facilitate my arrival. As a respectful man I had to speak to him personally, our links are important”.

Mbappé also sent a message to the Madrid fans, whose shirt he visited for a week when he was 14 years old, but to whom he has twice said ‘no’.

“I understand the disappointmentn, I hope you understand that I have wanted to stay in my country, that I am French and as a Frenchman I want to continue a little more to lift France to the top,” he said.

The footballer appeared together with the president, Nasser Al Khelaifi, at a press conference which he attended accompanied by his parents and his brother. Al Khelaifi assured that they have barely talked about money with the player, with whom the entire discussion was sports and considered that his renewal is important for French football. He did not want to respond to the complaint announced by the president of the Spanish LaLiga, Javier Tebas, at UEFA for an alleged violation of financial “fair play” and assured that “the most important thing is to have the best player in the world”.

EFE