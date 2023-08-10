kylian mbappeFrench striker for Paris Saint Germain, has informed the club that he will remain with the team this season and does not want to be transferred to Real Madrid, reports the newspaper Le Parisien.

Mbappé announced his desire to continue this coming season at PSG and not to be transferred to the Madrid club in a meeting he held on Tuesday with the club’s president, Nasser al-Khelaifi.

Decision taken

In the meeting, which Le Parisien defines as “lively”, both expressed their respective points of view, whose clash has led the player to be away from the first team since the end of July since train with the discarded group.



Mbappé reiterated to Al Khelaifi his wish to fulfill his last year of contract and not to exercise his right to extend it in an optional season, until June 2025.

For his part, the president reiterated that, the moment he agrees to extend his contract, he will be able to rejoin the first team, adds the Parisian newspaper.

Those around Al Khelaifi insist that the club is still willing to leave Mbappé in the stands all season. That would leave PSG without their top scorer in their history and also without their top scorer in the last five seasons in the French league.

It could also affect the French national team, which faces qualification for the Eurocup in Germany next year, and also the French national team for the 2024 Paris Olympics, which Mbappé, born in Bondy, on the outskirts of the capital, wants to dispute

The club had said that, if it did not want to renew, Mbappé had to be transferred this summer because, as Le Parisien recalls, without the proceeds from the sale and with the player’s bulky file and his loyalty bonus in its account books, the club would not comply with financial “fair play”.

EFE

More sports news