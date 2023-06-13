The Mbappé soap opera has only just begun. The circle is getting smaller and smaller, but everything indicates that a war has just been unleashed between Kylian and PSG to see who puts the ball on the other’s roof. Everything indicates that it has been the club itself that has leaked the information on the letter announcing its non-renewal until 2025, since Mbappé in his official statement, the only thing he has said is that he wants to play for Paris Saint Germain next season, Well, he’s happy and he has a contract.
In this situation, the directive of the Parisian club is clear: if you do not renew, we are not going to let you go free, you have to leave money in the club. The theory so far is fine, but when we get to practice, we see that Qatar has no intention of selling its player to Real Madrid due to the bad relations they have had between them in recent years.
Besides LeParisien published this morning that Mbappé wanted to play for Real Madrid and take over from Karim Benzema, where he would be one of the leaders of the attack for the team led by Carlo Ancelotti. To which Mbappé did not hesitate to respond by denying it as we saw in the previous tweet. Everything indicates that PSG would be using this strategy to put the club’s ultras against the Frenchman.
What is clear is that Mbappé is once again closer to Real Madrid than ever. The TIC TAC is back, as announced last night by Josep Pedrerol, who sees Kylian closer than ever to fulfilling his dream. For now, the player is going to follow his strategy, saying that he wants to stay in Paris, so that the club is forced to sell him and thus look good in front of his fans.
#Mbappé #renewal #sale #exits #PSG #shows
