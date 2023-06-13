Kylian Mbappé replies to article about him wanting to join Real Madrid this summer ⚠️⚪️ #Mbappe

Lies. I’ve already said that I’m going to continue next season at PSG where I’m very happy”, Mbappé says.

…but PSG position is clear: extend the contract or leave this summer. https://t.co/uG0brNZWlD

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 13, 2023