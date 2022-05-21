PARIS, May 21 (Reuters) – Forward Kylian Mbappé has decided to extend his stay at Paris Saint-Germain, French sports daily L’Equipe reported on Saturday.

Several reports published in the press indicated that the Frenchman, whose contract expires on June 30, would sign with Real Madrid.

L’Equipe stated that, however, the new contract has not yet been signed, which will likely tie him to the French champions until 2025.

Contacted by Reuters, PSG declined to comment on the matter.

The 23-year-old, one of the most talented players in the world, who burst onto the scene as a teenager and helped France win the World Cup in 2018, was scheduled to leave at the end of the season.

Reports from last year claimed that the Spanish champions had offered PSG up to €200m for Frenchman Mbappé.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot in Paris and Rohith Nair in Bengaluru)