Madrid (dpa)

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe stressed the importance of his team’s 2-0 win over Real Betis in the fourth round of the Spanish Football League.

“We need to win against the big teams in order to gain confidence, because our competitors are also winning, so we must continue winning,” Mbappe said in statements via his club’s official website.

Kylian also expressed his happiness at scoring the two goals of the match, thus cutting the ribbon of his goals in the Spanish League, after scoring a goal in his first appearance with the Madrid team against Atalanta in the European Super Cup.

“Not scoring for three consecutive games is easy for many players, but it’s a very long time for me,” said the French striker.

He added: “The club staff, my teammates, the technical staff and the fans supported me strongly and gave me the confidence to score goals. I am happy to score at the Santiago Bernabéu because I was looking forward to scoring goals at this legendary stadium.”

Kylian Mbappe concluded his statements, “The most important thing is that the team won a difficult match, because we knew very well that we had to win, after the draw in the last match against Las Palmas.”

Mbappe joined Real Madrid at the beginning of the current season, on a free transfer, after his contract with his former club, Paris Saint-Germain, ended on June 30.

The French international striker signed a five-season contract with Real Madrid, ending in the summer of 2029.

The Madrid team began its journey to defend the Spanish League title it won last season with disappointing results, as it tied with Real Mallorca and Las Palmas, and won two matches against Valladolid and Betis.