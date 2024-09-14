Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Bad news continues for Paris Saint-Germain, coinciding with the return of activity, after the rest of the “international agenda” matches, as it is threatened with a penalty of being banned from new contracts, if it does not commit to paying 55 million euros to its former star, Kylian Mbappe, who moved to Real Madrid.

The newspaper “L’Equipe” revealed that the French Professional League has the right to impose sanctions on the French capital club, without waiting for the case to be considered by other bodies such as the International Federation “FIFA” and the European Union “UEFA”, or even before the French judiciary.

In defiance of the league’s decision, the Saint-Germain administration announced that it would not implement the league’s request, and said in a 4-word message: “We will not pay anything to Mbappe,” to confirm that the “Parisian” club is committed to its position and will not back down from its principled position.

In fact, Article 409 of the league’s regulations stipulates – according to L’Equipe – that it has the right to impose sanctions on any club that refuses to pay, including preventing it from concluding new contracts, until the case is settled. In fact, the league also has the right to impose other disciplinary sanctions.

The newspaper said: Mbappe and his representatives have the right to refer the case again to the League’s legal committee during the week, which threatens Saint-Germain with being banned from making new deals. In fact, Mbappe’s representatives can – if they do not get what they want – seek recourse to the labor court to settle the matter, according to the provisions of French labor law.

Thus, Mbappe and his representatives can put additional pressure on Saint-Germain, which may push him to agree to settle the case in an amicable manner, unless the “Parisian” sticks to its point of view, which indicates that the player agreed in August 2023 to waive his dues, through an “oral agreement” in front of a large number of witnesses, including the Spanish Luis Enrique, the technical director, Luis Campos, the club’s sports advisor, and others.