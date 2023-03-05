Kylian Mbappé is already the history of Paris Saint-Germain. The French star became the all-time top scorer for the club from the French capital with his goal in stoppage time against Nantes (4-2) and took the opportunity to wink at his club just as his name is back in the spotlight due to the debate about its future.

Days before playing for continuity in the Champions League, a priority objective of the pharaonic Qatari project, on a visit to Bayern in Munich and with the 0-1 loss at the Parc des Princes, the footballer wanted to separate his continuity in Paris from what that happens in the maximum continental competition, even if the umpteenth debacle is confirmed with the second consecutive KO in the first knockout round of the competition. “If I linked my future to the Champions League, and I don’t want to disrespect the club, I would have gone very far. I am very happy here,” Mbappé said in a statement welcomed in Doha by the club’s leadership.

«I always said that I wanted to make history in France, in the capital, in my country, in my city. And I’m working on it, but there’s still a way to go. This is a personal objective, but I am here to also meet the collective objectives, “added the French player later, in a statement of intent about extending his time at PSG.

The already best director of the Parisian club signed last summer, when he gave Real Madrid pumpkins, a contract for two fixed seasons plus another optional one. This variable depends solely on the footballer, whose situation would be drastically different if his relationship ended in 2024 or 2025. In the first context and if Mbappé’s desire is to change the air, PSG would need to consider a transfer to recover what invested in one of the most expensive operations in living memory. It is there where the option of Madrid would be activated again, since Florentino Pérez has not forgotten his great desire.