The soap opera Mbappé continues. In fact, the attacker rejected the renewal proposal formulated in recent days by PSG. Among other things, the club guaranteed him the possibility of being sold at the end of the season, but according to Parisian sources, the player remains in adamant positions and maintains the pure and simple renunciation of the clause that would have allowed him to continue playing for the club. Emir of Qatar until 2025.
The goal is to move to Real Madrid as a free agent next June. Tomorrow (Monday) therefore the champion will not take part in training with the first team now entrusted to Luis Enrique, who will have to give it up for the first championship match, Saturday at home against Lorient.
