Tomorrow the PSG meeting begins in a fiery atmosphere. And the weather has something to do with it. The new technician, Luis Enrique, replacement of the torpedoed Galtier, will have to wear the clothes of the fireman to manage a incandescent situation. Messi said goodbye by slamming the door and flew to Miami. Neymar, who has been in the pits for months for an operation on his ankle ligaments, according to l’Equipe is blocked in Brazil by legal problems (apparently he was handed a 3 million euro fine for “environmental violations”, an accusation following the construction authorized artificial lake near his villa) and there he will continue the recovery for a few more days. And then there’s Mbappé who, in reality, is the thorniest “case”, the one that has been shaking up the French champions for weeks.