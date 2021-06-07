The culebron Mbappe It has reached one of its most critical moments. The PSG He has gone into action and, once he has seen that for good he has not managed to renew the French, has decided to pressure the footballer and drive away his suitors in the media. Through its top leader, Nasser Al Khelaïfi, has declared emphatically that his intention is to retain him, and not just next season. “I will be clear. Kylian Mbappé will continue to Paris, we will never sell him and he will never go free“, he affirmed yesterday in an interview for L’Equipe. The manager supported his declarations assuring that his renovation is” progressing “.”I never give details to the media of the negotiations. All I can say is that they are progressing. I hope to find a common point. He is one of the best players today and a fantastic boy. He will win the Ballon d’Or in the next few years, I’m sure, “he argued.

Al Khelaïfi also spoke of “project” and “ambition”, two very important aspects for Mbappé as he has said in several interviews in recent months. Where can you go? What clubs, in terms of ambition and project, can compete with PSG? ”, Said the manager. The reality is that Kylian has decided to leave PSG and play for Real Madrid. His intention is to do it this year or, in case they do not let him leave, to go free in July 2022, the date on which his contract ends. The Parisian directive already knows: The forward has rejected several multi-million dollar offers as his goal goes beyond money. He wants to be the leader of a project and believes that, together with Neymar, this will never be possible.

Madrid, while PSG struggles to retain one of its stars, stays on the sidelines. At the club they are fully aware that entering a war with the French giant is not the most convenient thing to do. In addition, he has cultivated a great relationship with his leaders over the last few years and believes that this can pay off in case they throw in the towel in the renewal of Mbappé. Yes indeed, the white club values ​​very positively everything the forward is doing and will work throughout the summer to get him out of there. In fact, the board believes that, if the incorporation is closed, it would be in the month of August.

In the meantime, Madrid has an accomplice in the concentration of the French team. Is about Karim Benzema who, aware that Mbappé could be his partner next year, has been in charge of approaching him with the aim of transmitting that the doors of the white club are open for him. In fact, he has even done so publicly in a recent interview with AFP. “It would be very good for Madrid, it would be ideal. If you want to leave PSG, I want you to come as soon as possible. It is agile, fast and efficient, as well as knowing how to do it all. All the great players want to come to Madrid one day, so hopefully, “said the nine Madridista. Kylian is delighted with his new teammate in the French team, and corresponds the ‘affection’ shown by Benzema with winks to match. When the call was announced, he posted a photo on his Instagram with Karim and, throughout the concentration, they have been seen a lot of complicity. They exchange messages on social networks and do a double in training.