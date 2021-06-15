Tonight the debut at Euro 2020 e Kylian Mbappé, star of the France, is charged to start the journey towards the Wembley final in the best possible way. The attacker spoke to RTL is M6 focusing on the hot topics of the transalpine environment.

GIROUD – In the last few hours, the quarrel between Giroud and Mbappé about the egoism of the youngest player on the pitch had held the ground: “No problem, now everything is ok. we have time to leave the players aside because of some nonsense. In any case I was a bit surprised because I saw him and he didn’t tell me anything then I heard about it from the media. Anyway no problem now. “

EUROPEAN – Space for Euro 2020 with Mbappé who does not hide: “We want to start in the best possible way and immediately challenging Germany is the best way to get into the right climate to face the tournament. We know that we can do well, today and for the whole of the European Championship. we feel and we must leave in the right way. We are hungry and we want to leave our name written in history “.

PSG – Chapter Paris Saint-Germain with the renewal that is still late in coming: “The Paris Saint-Germain it is absolutely not my priority at the moment, I am only thinking of France and this European. It’s a great competition, so I’m 100% focused on this. “Finally, the Dutch midfielder Georginio’s arrival at PSG. Wijnaldum. “He is a really good player. I am very happy that he arrived. It was a great opportunity that the club took.”