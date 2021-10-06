The day after Kylian Mbappé’s interview with L’Équipe, the sports daily mentions an imminent resumption of negotiations between the player and PSG.

It’s an interview that spilled a lot of ink. This Tuesday, Kylian Mbappé provided an update on various subjects concerning him. In the columns of The team, the Paris Saint-Germain striker is notably back on his initial desires and his wish to look elsewhere, announced last July to his management. However, the tricolor world champion has not completely closed the door to the possibility of extending with PSG. Enough to revive hope on the Parisian side.

See also: Mbappé “annoys” the Blues and “it’s not a minority”

This Wednesday, The team indicates that at PSG, ” there is a total determination not to give up on extending the contract »By Kylian Mbappé. The daily recalls that “no agreement is yet sealed between the player and Real “And that Paris is” convinced That there is still hope for him to keep his nugget. He finally adds that ” discussions could even resume at the end of the international truce to revive the idea of ​​an extension“.

Exit advantage

Like Leonardo’s annoyed statement on Tuesday against Real Madrid, Paris continues to not let go in the case and everything could still happen, even if for the time being, and whatever the destination, Kylian Mbappé seems much closer to a departure than an extension at PSG.

To read also: >>> Ménès ready to “blow up Griezmann”