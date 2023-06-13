Mbappé-Psg no contract renewal

Kylian Mbappe officially let it be known that he never discussed a contract extension with the Psg beyond 2024. France striker released a note to AFP, the day after the sending of an email in which he announced to the managers of the Paris Saint-Germain which would not have triggered the option for an additional year.

Mbappé: ‘Never discussed extension beyond 2024 with PSG’

“The club managers are working on the extension, signed a year ago – underlines Kylian Mbappè in the press release – they have been informed since 15 July 2022 of the decision (not to go beyond 2024, ed) and the email was only intended to confirm what had already been clarified verbally in advance”.

Mbappé and his entourage “deplore that the receipt of this letter has been passed on to the media and that these exchanges of texts have been made public for the sole purpose of damaging their image and the smooth running of discussions with the club.”

Mbappè from PSG to Real Madrid in the summer

It’s no secret that Florentino Perez has been dreaming of bringing Kylian Mbappè to Real Madrid for years: has always been his number one goal, even more so than Erling Haaland (moreover, the Norwegian striker is very armored in the European champion Manchester City).

What will happen now? From what filters from France, PSG have no intention of losing the France forward who is vice world champion on a free transfer in a year. Doors therefore open to the sale in the summer, but it is certain that the negotiation does not promise to be easy…

Read also

Lukaku-Inter goodbye, the offer for Big Rom is monstrous. And he… Backstory

Subscribe to the newsletter

