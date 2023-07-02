On this day the paris saint germain has presented the new shirts for the 2023/24 season by Nike, sponsor of the Parisian outfit. This presentation ceremony took place at ‘WE RUN PARIS – 10KM du Paris Saint-Germain’, which was held this Sunday morning. At the starting line were figures from both running and the world of football, such as Caster Semenya, Ladji Doucouré and Zoumana Camara, who have worn these shirts.
What is the PSG second kit like?
The second kit, which Mbappé has been the model used for the presentation of said shirt, is white, with an effect that fuses red and blue, which are the traditional colors of the Parisian club. The Paris Saint Germain shield combines the club’s colors with emblems of the French capital such as the Eiffel Tower and the Fleur de Lis. This kit incorporates Nike Dri-FIT technology, this innovative technology implements a combination of fit and fabric innovation. In addition, the breathable FIT ADV fabric guarantees the evaporation of sweat.
PSG together with Nike wanted to take advantage of this event and celebrate the 40th anniversary of the PEGASUS boots, launching boots in the club’s colours. This new shirt for the 2023/24 season, like the new PEGASUS, is available from today in the official PSG stores and on nike.com.
The protagonist in this presentation of shirts has been Mbappé, who has presented the second kit of Paris Saint Germain, the white uniform, when we find ourselves submerged in a runrún of a possible signing of the PSG striker by Real Madrid in this transfer market. The white team has already tried to sign the French star last season but in the end it could not be given that the footballer renewed with the Parisians. Now, they are trying again to sign Mbappé for the next season.
