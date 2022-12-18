Here is Kylian Mbappé, chasing Pelé as it began to be said in Russia in 2018. Now, at 23, one step away from his second World Cup. The same as O Rei at that age, although the Brazilian had already repeated with 21. But he did not add the third until he was 29, so that the Frenchman would even have room to surpass him in precocity. But for now, here is Mbappé, yes, and while he chases Pelé, a good part of the same weight of the legend with which the Brazilian lived has already reached him. What it meant to others, and in particular to his country, in addition to what he represented on the field.

When the Frenchman rejected the succulent offer from Real Madrid on May 21 and decided to sign again with Paris Saint-Germain, a lament circulated in the white offices: “What is the problem with a French player playing outside of France? Didn’t it go well for Kopa, Zidane, Benzema…?

Months before the disappointment, in Madrid they knew that the president of France, Emmanuel Macron, had taken it as an almost personal patriotic mission that Mbappé remained in Paris. The footballer made the most detailed account of the president’s insistence on an interview in Sports Illustrated in November: “There were a few calls. Like in December, January, February, March…”.

A month after signing the new contract, Macron acknowledged his commitment: “I believe that, as president, my responsibility is to defend the country.”

There are already echoes that relate it to the fate of Pelé. In 1961, several European clubs had been interested in signing him, including Real Madrid and Juventus. In addition to the impression he had made by winning the 1958 World Cup as a 17-year-old, Santos’ dazzling tours of Europe since 1959 whetted an appetite for the Brazilian.

The interest reached the ears of Janio Quadros, the short-lived president of the republic, who served from January 31 to August 25, 1961. He was alarmed by the possibility of his departure and set out to prevent it. The note that he sent on April 10 to the president of the National Sports Council, João Mendonça Falcão, reproduced years ago by Globo, is preserved in the Mineiro Public Archive: “I am concerned about the repeated hiring of Brazilian soccer players by foreign clubs. Now they want to ‘import’ Pele too! It is important to avoid this process of weakening the world champion team, because we are not interested in ‘exporting’ our athletes. I await action.”

Unlike the case of Mbappé, the departure of Pelé could affect the selection. So, the footballers could play for the country in which they resided. Quadros became emphatic and wanted to declare Pelé a “national treasure”, so that by law he would not be exportable, although that status cannot be applied to people.

In any case, Quadros’s emphasis extended to front pages and cafes, and the president of Santos, Atié Jorge Curi, came out on top of the national mission: “The friend can rest easy, Edson Arantes do Nascimento is non-negotiable.”

Like Quadros with Curi, Macron found an ally in Nasser Al-Khelaifi, president of PSG, owned by the Qatar Sports Investment fund. A few months later, the World Cup was already in sight, and also the option of Mbappé approaching the legendary Pelé. The French president and that of PSG shared the interest that the footballer be crowned under their respective domains.

It was not the first time that France and Qatar shared interests. A few days before the start of the tournament, the president of FIFA when the venue was chosen in 2010, Joseph Blatter, recounted in an interview where his plan for this World Cup to be held in the United States went awry: “A week before the Congress of FIFA 2010 [donde se decidieron las sedes de 2018 y 2022]Michel [Platini] He called me to tell me that our plan was not going to work. He had just been invited by French President Sarkozy”.

When Platini came to see the president, there was Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jabr al Thani, the Qatari prime minister, and Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani, today the Emir of Qatar, then still heir. The ex-soccer player had always maintained that he would not support a World Cup in the emirate, but when he left lunch he phoned Blatter. The former FIFA president says he knows what happened: “There was a question of money involved. Six months after those meetings, Qatar bought fighter jets from the French for $14 billion.” The emirate’s fund had money left over to write Mbappé a blank check and keep him under Franco-Qatari rule during the World Cup. On his side, the footballer has assumed with some seriousness the symbolic role nurtured by Macron: “You can stay and succeed,” he said in Sports Illustrated. “For us it is a great message, because when I announced that I was staying, many things changed in the mentality of the people. People started saying, ‘Yeah, we don’t need to go out. You don’t need to leave the country.”

The reasoning is similar to the one that helped keep Pele in Brazil. At that time, Santos could pay him as much as any European club, thanks to the international tours that had made them something of a Harlem Globetrotter back then.

The links between the two footballers go beyond the casual, the statistical or the evocative. When Mbappé won the World Cup in 2018 and became the youngest after the Brazilian to score in a final, O Rei’s Twitter account wrote to him: “If Kylian keeps equaling my records like this, I’ll have to dust off my boots again. ..”

Two weeks ago, when the Brazilian’s worsening health became known, the Frenchman wrote to him: “Pray for the king.” A few days later he received an answer: “Thank you. I’m happy to see you break another one of my records in this World Cup, my friend”. Mbappé has nine goals in the World Cups, the top scorer under 24 years of age. The previous record was Pele’s seven.

The Brazilian and the Frenchman have found that this relationship between a legend pursued by a potential legend benefits them. Both are meticulous in the design of the framework to get the most out of their own brands, for which it is decisive with which others they agree to associate themselves. Pelé, bankrupt a couple of times, in low times has even charged for appearing on cruise ships to say hello and pose for hundreds of photographs.

The architects of Mbappé’s career have intervened before. Just two months before the World Cup, the footballer refused to participate in various publicity events for the French federation. In the negotiation of his new contract with PSG, and the one he did not sign with Madrid, image rights had already been a fundamental aspect. In Qatar he has made a habit of hiding the name of the sponsor of the man of the match trophy which he has won three times.

In 1966, when Pelé failed to win his third World Cup, injured and fed up with being kicked, he announced that it was his last time. But before Mexico 1970, the Brazilian dictator, General Médici, considered that Brazil could not go there without Pelé. He launched a great persuasive operation, and Pelé won his third World Cup.

Heading into his second, Mbappé met Macron in the locker room after defeating Morocco in the semifinal. “Our compatriots need simple and pure joy, and sport, and football in particular, gives it to them,” said the president. When the soccer player was crowned for the first time in Russia, and the comparisons with Pelé began, the images of Macron unleashed in the box turned almost as much as those of Mbappé.

