Mbappe, who scored a hat-trick against Claremont, told “Plus France” channel on Saturday: “The harmony is great with Messi and Neymar on the field, but it is shameful and sad that it is happening now.”

Mbappe’s signal came after Saint-Germain failed to reach the Champions League quarter-finals by losing against Real Madrid, and then the team’s return declined recently.

The French star touched on his future with the Parisian club, and the impact of Messi and Neymar’s presence on the decision to continue in the French League, explaining: “I have already answered a question about whether Neymar or Messi can influence my decision or not. They have been here since July.”

The Argentine coach, Mauricio Pochettino, had commented on the issue of renewing Mbappe’s contract, which became free to move to any club at the beginning of 2022, saying, “It is true that the issue of player contracts affects them, but this applies to those who do not have the power to manage it.” .

He added, “It does not apply to Mbappe, who has a high sense of responsibility. We hope that he will continue to provide the same level of performance,” according to the British newspaper, “Mirror”.

He continued, “Saint-Germain wants to keep Mbappe for a long time. The matter is now between the club and the player.”

Mbappe had previously hinted that he would like to move to Real Madrid, and had indicated in one of his interviews that he was open to any offers away from Saint-Germain.

A previous report by “Sky Sports” stated that the Royal Club made an offer to the Parisian team for Mbappe for 220 million euros, but “Al-Maringhi” did not receive any response.