Mbappé says no to 400 million from Al Hilal: no Saudi Arabia. Bench at Psg or Real Madrid immediately

Al Hilal made a very indecent proposal to Kylian Mbappé: two-year contract worth 400 million total of euros (and 300 million to PSG). But the transalpine striker, according to reports in Spain, said no. “If he has to be on the bench all year at PSG, he will. Also because if the results come, especially in the Champions League, it will be fine but if not, how will the coach leave out such a player?” sources close to Mbappé told Relevo. The French star as known has let Paris Saint Germain know that he will not renew his contract expiring in 2024 and wait for Real Madrid. Florentino Perez could sink the blow immediately, but also wait 12 months and take him on a free transfer.

Mbappè-Inter, the clamorous voice of the Equipè on the PSG loan

Meanwhile, according to Sky Sports UK, PSG would also be willing to loan him for a year in order to get rid of his salary (about 100 million pounds a year). Up to now – according to Sky Sports UK – PSG has received offers from the Premier League, La Liga, Arabia and also from an Italian club. And according to L’Equipe the teams that have done the polls are Barcelona, ​​Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham. In Serie A, however, it would be theInter the club that would have taken a few steps in the direction of the transalpine ace. Complicated hypotheses (primarily the Nerazzurri one, Mbappè’s salary is beyond any logic for Italian football): it is true that next season leads to the European Championships and the Paris Olympics and therefore Mbappè cannot risk remaining in the stands for 12 months, but the feeling is that in 203/2024 the French striker will either go immediately to Real Madrid or will experience a very difficult season of coexistence with PSG.

