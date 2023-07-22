The decision of the French champions is linked to the will of the champion not to renew the contract expiring in 2024. On the other hand, his brother Ethan, a midfielder born in 2006, has been called up. Florentino Perez observes and smiles
Excluded from the squad for the Japan tour. Kilian Mbappé will not leave with his team-mates and will not face Inter on 1 August. The decision was made official by the French champion club by publishing the list of players who will board the flight to the Far East on its website. It is a strong move, which makes noise, also because Mbappé had played and scored in the friendly against Le Havre.
Instead, he will see the next ones (perhaps) from TV and in the meantime he will reflect on his future. In the last few hours there have been rumors of a renewal proposal, made by the sheikh himself, of 1 billion euros for 10 years. Awaiting confirmation, there is the club’s clear position, 10 days before the deadline set by Al Khelaifi for July 31st, the D-day, that of in or out. Real Madrid remain at the window, ready to sign the French champion on a free transfer next summer, but it shouldn’t be excluded (indeed…) that he enters the scene earlier. To make him available to Ancelotti for 2023-24. Especially now that Mbappé is in fact out of the squad from PSG, while his brother Ethan, a midfielder born in 2006, is with the team. Another clear message…
