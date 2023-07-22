Excluded from the squad for the Japan tour. Kilian Mbappé will not leave with his team-mates and will not face Inter on 1 August. The decision was made official by the French champion club by publishing the list of players who will board the flight to the Far East on its website. It is a strong move, which makes noise, also because Mbappé had played and scored in the friendly against Le Havre .

Instead, he will see the next ones (perhaps) from TV and in the meantime he will reflect on his future. In the last few hours there have been rumors of a renewal proposal, made by the sheikh himself, of 1 billion euros for 10 years. Awaiting confirmation, there is the club’s clear position, 10 days before the deadline set by Al Khelaifi for July 31st, the D-day, that of in or out. Real Madrid remain at the window, ready to sign the French champion on a free transfer next summer, but it shouldn’t be excluded (indeed…) that he enters the scene earlier. To make him available to Ancelotti for 2023-24. Especially now that Mbappé is in fact out of the squad from PSG, while his brother Ethan, a midfielder born in 2006, is with the team. Another clear message…