No tour in Japan and South Korea with PSG for Kylian Mbappé. In fact, the Parisian team would have decided not to bring the 24-year-old French striker because they believe that the player, at the end of his contract in June 2024, would have an agreement with Real Madrid to leave free at the end of next season. This was revealed by ‘l’Equipe’. The decision would have been made after tonight’s friendly between PSG and Le Havre (2-0). This week Mbappé would have reiterated his position to the club and that is that he would not be willing to exercise his option for an additional year with the Parisian club.