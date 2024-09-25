Real Madrid beat Alavés 3-2 in a match where Los Blancos suffered until the end, and the match became complicated for them in an unexpected way. In the 84th minute, Los Blancos were comfortably winning 3-0, but two goals from the Basque team in two meant that Madrid ended up asking for time. But the most worrying thing about the match was that Kylian Mbappé was substituted due to muscle discomfort.
The player himself asked for a substitution after feeling some discomfort in his left thigh and Ancelotti confirmed this in the press conference after the match: “I was a bit stressed and he asked me to be substituted to avoid problems,” explained the Italian.
This morning, Mbappé underwent the corresponding medical tests that determined the exact extent of the injury, and he will miss the next match, the derby against Atlético de Madrid this Sunday at 9:00 p.m. at the Civitas Metropolitano.
“Following the tests carried out today on our player Kylian Mbappé by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with an injury to the femoral biceps of his left leg. Pending evolution.”
Real Madrid have not specified how long Kylian Mbappé will be out, but he will be away from the pitch for approximately three weeks.
Mbappé will therefore miss, in addition to Sunday’s derby against Atleti, the Champions League match against Lille and the league clash against Villarreal. In principle, he will also miss the international commitments with the French national team in October.
Mbappé is expected to return on October 19 in the league match against Celta de Vigo.
