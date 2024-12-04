Kylian Mbappé missed a maximum penalty again in the match on matchday 19, brought forward by the commitments of the Spanish Super Cup in January, between Athletic Club and Real Madrid. After failing against Liverpool in the Champions League and bequeathing the responsibility to Jude Bellingham against Getafe, The former PSG player could not redeem himself in San Mamés.

In the 66th minute, with an unfavorable score of 1-0 on the scoreboard, the whites had a dangerous lateral foul in their favor. Rodrygo Goes hung up the ball, and Rüdiger’s eventual shot crashed against the crossbar, but Julen Agirrezabala, the home team’s goalkeeper, had come out to clear the ball, hitting the center back’s head with his fists. German. The referee awarded a penalty.

Kylian Mbappé took a run, stopped halfway and hit the goalkeeper’s leftto the same place where he launched it at Anfield, although with less power and less adjusted to the stick. Agirrezabala guessed his intentions and stopped at launch.

Quickly, Bellingham approached to console the French forwardwho had missed a perfect opportunity to regain confidence at the moment when his team needed him most.