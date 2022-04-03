Paris Saint-Germain booked a simple victory over low flyer Lorient on Sunday evening. In Paris, the star ensemble won 5-1. Georginio Wijnaldum came in just before the break.

Kylian Mbappe and Neymar put PSG on a comfortable 2-0 lead before the break. The visitors did come back in the second half after a mistake by Achraf Hakimi via Terem Moffi, but again Mbappe and Lionel Messi decided the game. Neymar signed in the last minute for the final chord. It was the first time that the three star striker managed to score all in the same game. In addition to his two goals, Mbappé also provided three assists.

PSG is unthreatened in the French league for the national title. Despite this, the public is anything but satisfied. Partly due to the early elimination in the Champions League, the star players have to pay for it. For example, substitute Sergio Ramos was heavily whistled. The Spanish defender came over from Real Madrid last summer, but has been injured almost continuously.

Myron Boadu

Myron Boadu finally made himself heard from France. The 21-year-old striker helped AS Monaco to a hard-fought 1-2 victory over relegation candidate FC Metz.

Boadu came in for Gelson Martins at half-time and finally topped off a good substitution with the winning goal. The attacker, taken over from AZ, outwitted the Metz goalkeeper after 72 minutes of play. Shortly after the break, his attacking partner Wissam Ben Yedder had already helped Monaco to a lead. However, Metz came alongside, making Boadu the match winner with his goal. He helped his team to sixth place in France.

The 21-year-old attacker started the first two games of the season as a starting player, but then lost his place. So far, the goal is only two hits: in December, the striker scored for the first time in the French league. It turned out to be his last goal in Ligue 1 until this afternoon.

Boadu was sidelined for several weeks at the beginning of this calendar year with a hamstring injury. The simple international of the Dutch national team had to miss six matches. He came in as a substitute in the last four games.

Lyon win difficult without suspended coach Bosz

Olympique Lyon has struggled to prevent a new loss of points in the French football competition. The team of Dutch coach Peter Bosz was too strong for Angers in a goal-rich game with 3-2. Bosz watched the game himself from the stands, because he was suspended after his red card in the previous round against Stade Reims. Bosz received a red card two weeks ago for comments on the referee. He was replaced by Brazilian Cláudio Caçapa.

Olympique Lyon has something to celebrate. © AFP



Moussa Dembélé gave Lyon the lead twice. Angers answered that first goal via Mathias Pereira Lage and the second via Sofiane Boufal. The Brazilian Tetê became the match winner in the 80th minute, after coming on the field two minutes earlier. For Lyon, it marked the first win in the competition in a month.

