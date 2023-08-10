The meeting, which took place on Tuesday, between the PSG president and the French champion did not serve to reach a clarification between the parties. Mbappé was excluded yesterday from the promotion day of the league’s media day

New episode, but same locations. The situation between Psg and Mbappé does not unlock. The club demands renewal, at least until 2025. The champion does not hear us and remains determined to leave in June, as a free agent, even risking ending up in the stands for a season. On Tuesday, explains the Parisien, there was a meeting between Mbappé and President Al Khelaifi, but nothing came of it. The positions remain the same, between threats and demands.

backstage mbappe — In reality, Le Parisien elaborates, the Parisian club had already known for more than a year that Mbappé would not go beyond 2024. Indeed, on the day of the presentation of the renewal, in May 2022, he would have complained about the fact of posing in the photos with a shirt with 2025 stamped on it. A date that did not correspond to the reality of the two-year agreement, plus one more season, at the player's discretion. Mbappé signed convinced by the club that two key reinforcements would then arrive: Bernardo Silva and Lewandowski, who, however, PSG were unable to buy.

betrayals — Consequently, the attacker, feeling betrayed, decided and communicated orally to the club as early as July 2022 that he would leave as early as 2024. Choice confirmed by official letter last June. And experienced as in turn as a betrayal by President Al Khelaifi who first excluded him from the Asian tour and then sent him with redundancies. Furthermore, yesterday Mbappé was excluded from the promotion day of the Lega’s media day.

choices — Mbappé therefore risks remaining out of the squad to the bitter end if he does not sign a renewal. Tuesday's meeting at the Poissy training center bore no fruit. Al Khelaifi reiterated the concept: if you renew, you'll be available to Luis Enrique or risk a season in the stands. Mbappé has remained in his position: I will continue in Paris until June. Then, most likely, the striker will move to Real Madrid. The battle, even in the media, continues. To understand how it will really end before the market closes.