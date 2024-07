Kylian Mbappé, a player for the French national team, took a stand against Le Pen in the first round | Photo: EFE/EPA/Teresa Suarez

Striker Kylian Mbappé, who gave a press conference this Thursday (4), on the eve of the match between France and Portugal, for the quarter-finals of the European Championship, entered the subject of the French legislative elections and asked voters to “not leave the country in the hands of these people”, in reference to the right-wing nationalist party National Regroupment (RN), which won the first round with 33.15% of the total votes.

Just as he did in the first round of the elections, the French national team striker and Real Madrid player once again called for votes against the right and encouraged his compatriots to choose an option other than the party led by Marine Le Pen.

“More than ever, we need to go vote. There is a real urgency. We cannot leave our country in the hands of these people. It is really urgent. I think we have already seen the results, it is catastrophic, and we really hope that everything goes well and that people mobilize,” said the player.