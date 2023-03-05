He insistently searched, until the end, for the goal that would take him a little further into the history of Paris Saint Germain kylian mbappewho became the club’s top scorer by signing, in the match against Nantes, the 201st goal of his career.

At the age of twenty-four, the Parisian exceeds the record held by the Uruguayan Edison Cavani.



Mbappe is the owner of the new record, alone. He scored Mbappe’s eighteenth goal in Ligue 1, where he is the top scorer, in the 91st minute.

He took advantage of Timothee Pembele’s cross from the right to expose his marker and put the ball into the net. It was the fourth goal for his team. The one who sealed the victory against Nantes 4-2 to accentuate the leadership in the French competition of the reigning champion, now eleven points ahead of Marseille, the second in the standings.

With you, the TOP SCORER IN THE HISTORY OF PSG 🇫🇷 ⚽ 201 club goals at just 24 years old. Simply Kylian Mbappé.pic.twitter.com/YhqTKTKNpa – Pablo Giralt (@giraltpablo) March 4, 2023

‘A privilege’

“It’s a privilege to play for Paris Saint Germain. For me it’s very special because this is my city. I was born here,” the Parisian footballer said after the match.

“When I arrived I was a young player. I learned a lot of things here. Playing for PSG, as a Parisian, is something special,” he insisted. the top scorer in the history of Paris Saint Germain.

“I’m here to make history. In France, in my country, in my city. It’s beautiful to achieve individual success and be recognized but I also want collective achievements. There’s still a lot to do,” added Mbappe, who wore the captain’s armband on the stage. final, after his teammate Marquinhos withdrew from the field of play.

“If someone had told me that I was going to score this goal with the captain’s armband, I would never have believed it,” said Mbappe, who is confident and convinced that his team will continue in Europe. He plays PSG against Bayern Munich on Wednesday, at the Allianz, in Germany. With the score against after losing to the German champions 1-0 in the first leg. Still, Mbappe is confident.

“We are going to Germany to qualify. We have regained our confidence. We are determined and convinced,” said Kylian Mbappe, happy to have entered the history of Paris Saint Germain.

EFE

