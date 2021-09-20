During the victory against Lyon (2-1), this Sunday, Kylian Mbappé offered himself a personal best. The young player is part of the history of PSG.

PSG painfully beat Lyon (2-1). He was able to count on the victorious goal of Mauro Icardi to win at home. The Argentine striker received a perfect cross from Kylian Mbappé to offer the three points. The 22-year-old French international stood out once again despite his lackluster performance. He set a record for his implications in Ligue 1 goals.

Read also: Ancelotti lives his honeymoon at Real Madrid

Mbappé involved in 150 goals in Ligue 1

Since his debut in Ligue 1 with Monaco, Kylian Mbappé has scored numerous goals and delivered a plurality of assists. Currently the player is involved in 150 league goals. In 154 games played, Mbappé has scored 111 goals and 39 assists. Only 22 years old, he should undoubtedly increase his record even further.

See also: Koeman too expensive to fire for Barca