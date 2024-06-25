Today the third and final day of the group stage of the Euro Cup was played in Group D, with the matches of France vs Poland and the Netherlands vs Austria. France comes from drawing 0-0 with the Netherlands and beating Austria 1-0, thus securing its place in the round of 16, while Poland is already eliminated from the tournament
Although Poland was already eliminated, this match had great expectations given that Kylian Mbappé was going to return to the starting lineup in a match at this Euro Cup after he suffered a nasal fracture in his debut in this edition of the Euro Cup against the Austrian team.
On the vibrant stage of Euro 2024, Kylian Mbappé, the French football star, was once again the hero for his team by converting a crucial penalty in the 56th minute against Poland that opened the scoring. This goal not only extended France’s lead, but also consolidated their position in the competition, taking their team to the round of 16.
The meeting between France and Poland was full of expectations. Even though Poland was already eliminated, the team was undeterred and maintained a solid defense. The joy would not last long after the penalty scored by the new Real Madrid signing as the Polish team managed to tie thanks to another penalty that was scored by Robert Lewandowski
With this goal on Mbappé’s return to the playing field, the Frenchman scored his first goal in this edition of Euro 2024.
