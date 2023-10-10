Mbappe goal? No, he misses with an empty net. But PSG still passes 3-1 against Rennes

Incredible missed goal by Kylian Mbappè in the last weekend of the championship. The PSG and French national team star found himself alone in front of the goalkeeper during the Ligue 1 match against Rennes, he passed him sharply and then at the best moment he kicked high over the crossbar into an empty net. A mistake worthy of Mai dire Goals from the golden times, even the best make mistakes. However, PSG advanced 3-1 (goals from Vitinha, Hakimi and Kolo Muani) and at the national break they remain in third place together with Brest with 15 points in the wake of Nice (16) and Monaco (17).

Mbappè, the post-Newcastle-PSG criticisms. And Real Madrid still dreams of a free transfer

Mbappè in recent days – after Paris Saint Germain’s tough defeat in the Champions League on the Newcastle pitch – had been the subject of criticism from some insiders and fans. However, at the start of the season the French striker has already scored 7 goals in the French championship (in 7 games) and one goal in the Champions League (two appearances). His future will remain to be understood in the coming months, with his contract expiring at the end of the season and Real Madrid dreaming of a galactic coup.

Subscribe to the newsletter

