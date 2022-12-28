Parisians ahead with Marquinhos who then signs the 1-1 on an own goal. O Nei gets thrown out for simulation. In the final, the French champion, 10 days before the final in Qatar, scores the final 2-1

Mbappé again, again from the penalty spot and in added time. It is not the final in Qatar but a Ligue 1 match, which this time Kylian wins with his PSG, dragging him to +8 from second-placed Lens. A month and a half after their last outing in an official match, the Parisians beat Strasbourg 2-1, at the end of a match full of twists and turns: Neymar gets kicked out, getting two yellow cards in one minute and Marquinhos scores three goals, of which one in the wrong goal and the other not validated (due to obvious error of the referee). In the end, the usual Kylian takes care of it, who rises to 56 goals in the calendar year 2022. See also Messi: This is the story of the 10 shirt with Saint-Germain and Ronaldo helped me develop in my career

From Bitshiabu to Mbappé — A compact Strasbourg arrives at the Parco dei Principi but decimated by injuries, considering the eight unavailable in Stephan’s squad. Galtier took the opportunity to launch the defender Bitshiabu, 17 years old for 196 centimetres, who made his debut in the French Cup under Pochettino, becoming the youngest rookie in the club’s history. Donnarumma is in goal, Verratti in midfield, freshly renewed until 2026: the official announcement was made by the stadium announcer, a few minutes before the start of the match. Forward, waiting for Messi’s return, Ekitike is the owner with Neymar and Mbappé.

The first half — The stars of the Parisians start with the turbo. In the 14th minute Kylian wins a free kick: from the left out he beats Neymar, who draws Marquinhos right in the center, author of the 1-0 with a solitary gore in the middle of the area. Mbappé and his associates carry on, then waste with Ekitike and risk suffering a 1-1 draw. In the 30th minute Donnarumma was forced to perform a miracle on the former player Gameiro, who tried to put him in against the clock but slammed into the wall raised by the former AC Milan player. See also Messi, double with a masterpiece in reverse: five Psg

Crazy Neymar, Mbappé leader — In the second half, PSG hurt themselves and were eventually saved by Mbappé. The unfortunate Marquinhos deflects Thomasson’s cross behind Gigio, making it 1-1, then Neymar, provoked several times by Thomasson himself, falls into the trap. In the 61st minute the Brazilian makes up for a yellow card for a handful of opponents, spends a few moments and goes down, alone, in the penalty area: simulation, second yellow card and team in ten with 30′ to go. PSG lights up and tries to break through, Strasbourg doesn’t give in and holds out, but in the recovery they bow to Mbappé’s inspiration. The 24-year-old eats up the 2-1, then enters the area and is knocked down by a defender. The referee Turpin immediately points to the penalty spot, does not concede the advantage and denies the 2-1 goal scored, on the developments in the action, again by Marquinhos. The PSG bench is furious, but the usual Kylian takes care of restoring calm. He shows up from eleven meters, makes no mistake and gives PSG three precious points. See also Brazil dances with its phenomena: 4-1 against South Korea. In the quarterfinals with Croatia

December 28, 2022 (change December 28, 2022 | 23:29)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Mbappé #World #Cup #PSG #wins #penalty #96th #minute #Neymar #expelled