Paris (AFP)

France striker Kylian Mbappe has left the “rooster” camp, after sustaining a calf injury during his team’s match against Bosnia and Herzegovina in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, and will therefore miss the next two matches of his team against Ukraine and Finland, according to the French newspaper L’Equipe.

The Paris Saint-Germain striker underwent an MRI, without showing any muscle rupture, but the French team’s coaching staff did not want to take any risks.

After talks with Saint-Germain, the two parties decided that the player should return to his club for treatment.

The French team, the world champion in the last edition in Russia in 2018, fell into the trap of a 1-1 draw with Bosnia and Herzegovina at home, and it will go to Kiev to face Ukraine on Saturday before concluding its matches against Finland in Lyon next Tuesday.