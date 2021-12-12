The forward is the youngest player to score 100 goals for a single team in Ligue 1 since 1950. Donnarumma flawless and lucky. Messi comes close to scoring

It was a game without real goals for PSG, already winter champion. Not for Mbappé who, however, is always looking for some records to beat. This time the youngest player has arrived, less than 23 years old, with 100 goals with a single team in Ligue 1, since 1950. The Parisian club precisely, where he arrived in 2017 just coming from Monaco, punished with a brace : 2-0. And so the PSG consolidates its leadership, rising to +13 over Marseille.

Effectiveness – In short, it was another show night for Bondy’s boyfriend, who celebrates 23 years on December 20. While on 15 Navas makes 35. And the Costa Rican now seems condemned to the bench, overtaken by the 22-year-old Donnarumma, always impeccable and lucky when he is pardoned by the pole caught by Fofana after 2 ‘. The blue, however, closes well between Ben Yedder’s feet in the 23rd minute, but with PSG already ahead of a goal. By Mbappé, from the spot. Penalty provoked by Di Maria who often swaps positions with the Frenchman, also to free Messi, always supported by the indispensable Verratti. The Argentine never seems particularly effective, as evidenced by the free kick from 26 meters, central, kicked to the stars in the 37th minute.

One hundred – The Golden Ball is forgiven at the end when it intercepts a pass from Fofana in the middle of the field and starts in a lightning counterattack, opens on the left for Mbappé who controls and throws the right to turn into the opposite corner. Thus rising to one hundred Parisian goals. Overall, the PSG plays at times, suffering for a long time the sterile gusts of the guests, but it seems the same in the process of improvement from a collective point of view. The recovery, however, turns into a sort of training for the hosts. With Messi, however, determined to make his mark. Another free kick kicks it high, but just a little at 20 ‘. And then in the 26th minute, served by Mbappé, Messi touches the post with an angled right. The substance does not change. Psg is more and more first and more and more thanks to Mbappé.

