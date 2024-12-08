Soccer
The French forward from Real Madrid opens up in an interview in his country and acknowledges that he was able to extend his stay at PSG so as not to kill his brother’s career.
Since Kylian Mbappé expressed himself as a Real Madrid player in his massive presentation at the Santiago Bernabéu, he had not spoken again beyond a few quick post-match interviews for the club’s television. Until today. The French striker
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Mbappé #start #wait #part #season
Leave a Reply