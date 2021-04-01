Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

The young Frenchman, Clyne Mbappe, player of Paris Saint-Germain, finished the camp of the “roosters” team, which witnessed 3 official matches, in the European qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup, without scoring any goal, and his level appeared much lower, than what appears on him with his Parisian club.

Mbappe admitted, in statements broadcast on Radio Monte Carlo Sport TV, that he was tired of the many controversies and discussions about his level of performance with the “roosters”, and about his future with his club, and expressed his displeasure because all the lights were on him, more than any other French player who plays for a club outside France. Mbappe said: I am present all the time, but since I signed a contract with Saint-Germain, I have been placed in this framework, and always under the microscope, and if not for that, the situation would have been much different.

Regarding his decision regarding his future with his club, Mbabi said: I have not made any decision yet, whether to extend my contract or leave, and he promised that when he makes his decision he will talk about it and announce it to everyone.

“We will reach the moment when a decision has to be made about my future. We are really close to that moment,” he added. “There is an open dialogue between me and the club.”

Mbappe did not deny whether his situation in France, and the spotlight on him always, would have an impact on the decision regarding his future with his club, commenting, saying: It may have an impact, but the most important thing for me is that I feel psychologically comfortable and in good condition wherever I find it.