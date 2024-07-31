Paris (AFP)

French international striker and captain of the French national team, Kylian Mbappe, through Interconnected Ventures, has become the majority shareholder in French club Caen, the Ligue 2 club and the company announced in a statement.

The new Real Madrid player, who almost joined Kean at a young age, has become the majority shareholder in the Normandy club, replacing American investment fund Oaktree.

The statement said that the current chairman of the supervisory board, Pierre-Antoine Capton, will remain a shareholder with a smaller stake (20%).

The 2018 World Cup champion has become one of the youngest owners of a professional football club in Europe at the age of 25, through an investment entity (Coalition Capita) affiliated with his company “Interconnected Ventures”.

According to the statement, the two parties pledge to follow up on the ratification process from now on before the competent authorities, especially before the National Directorate of Administrative Control (DNCG) of the French Professional Football League.

Ziad Hammoud, a person close to the player and the former strategic director of beIN Media Group, took over the presidency of the club.

It is worth noting that he has been the general manager of Interconnected Ventures for several months, which manages Mbappé’s image rights.

“As the lead investor in this project, we are very excited to continue developing the Malherbe Caen Stadium with PAC Invest,” said Hamoud.

“We are determined to create an environment where young talent can flourish and where the club can champion its identity with strength and ambition,” he added.

“We have to believe that those few times he spent in Caen in his youth left an impression on him,” said Caen mayor Aristide Olivier. “What a pride to see a champion like Mbappé investing in Caen.”